ISL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 342.71 crore, up 8.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 342.71 crore in March 2023 up 8.19% from Rs. 316.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.42 crore in March 2023 up 4.36% from Rs. 116.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.28 crore in March 2023 up 4.82% from Rs. 170.09 crore in March 2022.