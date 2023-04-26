 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ISL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 342.71 crore, up 8.19% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IIFL Securities Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 342.71 crore in March 2023 up 8.19% from Rs. 316.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.42 crore in March 2023 up 4.36% from Rs. 116.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.28 crore in March 2023 up 4.82% from Rs. 170.09 crore in March 2022.

IIFL Securities Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 342.71 314.52 316.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 342.71 314.52 316.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 77.98 79.30 86.49
Depreciation 14.39 15.07 17.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 78.13 66.99 55.15
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.80 54.38 60.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.41 98.80 97.14
Other Income 42.48 1.56 55.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.89 100.36 153.03
Interest 14.97 14.09 12.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 148.92 86.27 140.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 148.92 86.27 140.63
Tax 27.50 20.34 24.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 121.42 65.92 116.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 121.42 65.92 116.35
Equity Share Capital 61.11 60.97 60.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.99 2.16 3.84
Diluted EPS 3.96 2.15 3.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.99 2.16 3.84
Diluted EPS 3.96 2.15 3.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited