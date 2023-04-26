English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost till 30th April.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ISL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 342.71 crore, up 8.19% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IIFL Securities Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 342.71 crore in March 2023 up 8.19% from Rs. 316.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.42 crore in March 2023 up 4.36% from Rs. 116.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.28 crore in March 2023 up 4.82% from Rs. 170.09 crore in March 2022.

    ISL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.84 in March 2022.

    ISL shares closed at 59.30 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.21% returns over the last 6 months and -37.81% over the last 12 months.

    IIFL Securities Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations342.71314.52316.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations342.71314.52316.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost77.9879.3086.49
    Depreciation14.3915.0717.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses78.1366.9955.15
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.8054.3860.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.4198.8097.14
    Other Income42.481.5655.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax163.89100.36153.03
    Interest14.9714.0912.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax148.9286.27140.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax148.9286.27140.63
    Tax27.5020.3424.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities121.4265.92116.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period121.4265.92116.35
    Equity Share Capital61.1160.9760.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.992.163.84
    Diluted EPS3.962.153.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.992.163.84
    Diluted EPS3.962.153.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #IIFL Securities Limited #ISL #Results
    first published: Apr 26, 2023 09:00 am