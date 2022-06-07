 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ISL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 316.76 crore, up 47.97% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IIFL Securities Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 316.76 crore in March 2022 up 47.97% from Rs. 214.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.35 crore in March 2022 up 191.77% from Rs. 39.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.09 crore in March 2022 up 151.99% from Rs. 67.50 crore in March 2021.

ISL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.26 in March 2021.

ISL shares closed at 79.35 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.62% returns over the last 6 months and 4.20% over the last 12 months.

IIFL Securities Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 316.76 266.17 214.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 316.76 266.17 214.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 86.49 76.73 59.54
Depreciation 17.06 16.17 11.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 55.15 50.82 62.15
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.93 54.04 35.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.14 68.41 45.77
Other Income 55.89 19.52 10.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 153.03 87.93 56.12
Interest 12.40 8.40 6.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 140.63 79.53 50.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 140.63 79.53 50.10
Tax 24.28 17.34 10.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 116.35 62.19 39.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 116.35 62.19 39.88
Equity Share Capital 60.79 60.71 60.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.84 2.05 1.26
Diluted EPS 3.78 2.01 1.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.84 2.05 1.26
Diluted EPS 3.78 2.01 1.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

