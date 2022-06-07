ISL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 316.76 crore, up 47.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 316.76 crore in March 2022 up 47.97% from Rs. 214.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.35 crore in March 2022 up 191.77% from Rs. 39.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.09 crore in March 2022 up 151.99% from Rs. 67.50 crore in March 2021.

ISL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.26 in March 2021.

ISL shares closed at 79.35 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.62% returns over the last 6 months and 4.20% over the last 12 months.