ISL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 214.08 crore, up 35.48% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IIFL Securities Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 214.08 crore in March 2021 up 35.48% from Rs. 158.01 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.88 crore in March 2021 down 32.04% from Rs. 58.68 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.50 crore in March 2021 down 22.7% from Rs. 87.32 crore in March 2020.

ISL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.84 in March 2020.

ISL shares closed at 56.60 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.20% returns over the last 6 months and 80.54% over the last 12 months.

IIFL Securities Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations214.08166.05158.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations214.08166.05158.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost59.5449.3543.74
Depreciation11.3810.9811.66
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses62.1536.08--
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses35.2430.3651.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.7739.2751.51
Other Income10.3515.2824.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.1254.5575.66
Interest6.014.486.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.1050.0769.62
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax50.1050.0769.62
Tax10.2213.1610.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.8836.9258.68
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.8836.9258.68
Equity Share Capital60.5963.9163.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.261.161.84
Diluted EPS1.251.151.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.261.161.84
Diluted EPS1.251.151.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #IIFL Securities Limited #ISL #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: May 6, 2021 12:30 pm

