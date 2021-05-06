ISL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 214.08 crore, up 35.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 214.08 crore in March 2021 up 35.48% from Rs. 158.01 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.88 crore in March 2021 down 32.04% from Rs. 58.68 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.50 crore in March 2021 down 22.7% from Rs. 87.32 crore in March 2020.

ISL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.84 in March 2020.

ISL shares closed at 56.60 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.20% returns over the last 6 months and 80.54% over the last 12 months.