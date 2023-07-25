ISL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 360.91 crore, up 33.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 360.91 crore in June 2023 up 33.12% from Rs. 271.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.97 crore in June 2023 up 73.34% from Rs. 39.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.37 crore in June 2023 up 46.2% from Rs. 87.12 crore in June 2022.

ISL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.31 in June 2022.

ISL shares closed at 65.36 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.97% returns over the last 6 months and -7.29% over the last 12 months.