    ISL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 360.91 crore, up 33.12% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IIFL Securities Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 360.91 crore in June 2023 up 33.12% from Rs. 271.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.97 crore in June 2023 up 73.34% from Rs. 39.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.37 crore in June 2023 up 46.2% from Rs. 87.12 crore in June 2022.

    ISL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.31 in June 2022.

    ISL shares closed at 65.36 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.97% returns over the last 6 months and -7.29% over the last 12 months.

    IIFL Securities Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations360.91342.71271.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations360.91342.71271.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost76.9177.9878.41
    Depreciation15.2714.3915.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses52.1478.1347.84
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses105.1950.8056.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.39121.4172.86
    Other Income0.7242.48-1.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.10163.8971.20
    Interest17.4614.9715.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax94.64148.9255.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax94.64148.9255.92
    Tax25.6827.5016.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities68.97121.4239.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period68.97121.4239.79
    Equity Share Capital61.1261.1160.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.263.991.31
    Diluted EPS2.253.961.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.263.991.31
    Diluted EPS2.253.961.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:00 am

