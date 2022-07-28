 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ISL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.11 crore, up 18.72% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IIFL Securities Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 271.11 crore in June 2022 up 18.72% from Rs. 228.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.79 crore in June 2022 down 24.84% from Rs. 52.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.12 crore in June 2022 down 3.25% from Rs. 90.05 crore in June 2021.

ISL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.70 in June 2021.

ISL shares closed at 72.20 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.30% returns over the last 6 months and -31.53% over the last 12 months.

IIFL Securities Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 271.11 316.76 228.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 271.11 316.76 228.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 78.41 86.49 62.38
Depreciation 15.92 17.06 15.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 47.84 55.15 35.09
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.09 60.93 46.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.86 97.14 68.24
Other Income -1.66 55.89 6.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.20 153.03 74.37
Interest 15.28 12.40 7.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 55.92 140.63 67.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 55.92 140.63 67.36
Tax 16.13 24.28 14.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.79 116.35 52.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.79 116.35 52.93
Equity Share Capital 60.81 60.79 60.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.31 3.84 1.70
Diluted EPS 1.29 3.78 1.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.31 3.84 1.70
Diluted EPS 1.29 3.78 1.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
