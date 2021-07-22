ISL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 228.36 crore, up 75.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228.36 crore in June 2021 up 75.47% from Rs. 130.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.93 crore in June 2021 up 35.67% from Rs. 39.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.05 crore in June 2021 up 36.56% from Rs. 65.94 crore in June 2020.

ISL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.22 in June 2020.

ISL shares closed at 121.85 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 138.92% returns over the last 6 months and 170.78% over the last 12 months.