ISL Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 130.14 crore, down 6.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.14 crore in June 2020 down 6.61% from Rs. 139.35 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.02 crore in June 2020 up 56.86% from Rs. 24.87 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.94 crore in June 2020 up 14.18% from Rs. 57.75 crore in June 2019.

ISL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2019.

ISL shares closed at 45.00 on July 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.16% returns over the last 6 months