ISL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.52 crore, up 18.17% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IIFL Securities Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 314.52 crore in December 2022 up 18.17% from Rs. 266.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.92 crore in December 2022 up 6% from Rs. 62.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.43 crore in December 2022 up 10.88% from Rs. 104.10 crore in December 2021.

IIFL Securities Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 314.52 292.88 266.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 314.52 292.88 266.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 79.30 76.99 76.73
Depreciation 15.07 14.61 16.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 66.99 52.48 50.82
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.38 63.28 54.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.80 85.52 68.41
Other Income 1.56 5.43 19.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.36 90.95 87.93
Interest 14.09 15.51 8.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 86.27 75.44 79.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 86.27 75.44 79.53
Tax 20.34 19.14 17.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.92 56.30 62.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 65.92 56.30 62.19
Equity Share Capital 60.97 60.83 60.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.16 1.86 2.05
Diluted EPS 2.15 1.83 2.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.16 1.85 2.05
Diluted EPS 2.15 1.83 2.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
