    ISL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.52 crore, up 18.17% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST
     
     
    Net Sales at Rs 314.52 crore in December 2022 up 18.17% from Rs. 266.17 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.92 crore in December 2022 up 6% from Rs. 62.19 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.43 crore in December 2022 up 10.88% from Rs. 104.10 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations314.52292.88266.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations314.52292.88266.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost79.3076.9976.73
    Depreciation15.0714.6116.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses66.9952.4850.82
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.3863.2854.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.8085.5268.41
    Other Income1.565.4319.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.3690.9587.93
    Interest14.0915.518.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax86.2775.4479.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax86.2775.4479.53
    Tax20.3419.1417.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.9256.3062.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.9256.3062.19
    Equity Share Capital60.9760.8360.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.161.862.05
    Diluted EPS2.151.832.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.161.852.05
    Diluted EPS2.151.832.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
