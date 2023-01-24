ISL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.52 crore, up 18.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 314.52 crore in December 2022 up 18.17% from Rs. 266.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.92 crore in December 2022 up 6% from Rs. 62.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.43 crore in December 2022 up 10.88% from Rs. 104.10 crore in December 2021.

ISL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.05 in December 2021.

