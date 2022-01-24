ISL Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 266.17 crore, up 60.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 266.17 crore in December 2021 up 60.3% from Rs. 166.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.19 crore in December 2021 up 68.47% from Rs. 36.92 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.10 crore in December 2021 up 58.86% from Rs. 65.53 crore in December 2020.

ISL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.16 in December 2020.

ISL shares closed at 99.60 on January 21, 2022 (NSE)