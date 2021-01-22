ISL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 166.05 crore, up 4.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.05 crore in December 2020 up 4.23% from Rs. 159.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.92 crore in December 2020 down 4.24% from Rs. 38.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.53 crore in December 2020 down 9.15% from Rs. 72.13 crore in December 2019.

ISL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.21 in December 2019.

ISL shares closed at 51.90 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.55% returns over the last 6 months and 0.97% over the last 12 months.