    ISL Consulting Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.08 crore, down 60.09% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISL Consulting are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.08 crore in March 2023 down 60.09% from Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2023 down 2.39% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2023 down 65.93% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

    ISL Consulting shares closed at 24.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.35% returns over the last 6 months and 48.15% over the last 12 months.

    ISL Consulting
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.083.597.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.083.597.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.421.707.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.251.660.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.130.09
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.040.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.790.04-1.05
    Other Income0.260.010.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.530.05-0.93
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.530.05-0.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.530.05-0.94
    Tax-0.01--0.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.520.05-1.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.520.05-1.48
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.630.02-0.62
    Diluted EPS-0.630.02-0.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.630.02-0.62
    Diluted EPS-0.630.02-0.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 06:22 pm