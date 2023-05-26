ISL Consulting Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.08 crore, down 60.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.08 crore in March 2023 down 60.09% from Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2023 down 2.39% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2023 down 65.93% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

ISL Consulting shares closed at 24.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.35% returns over the last 6 months and 48.15% over the last 12 months.