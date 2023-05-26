ISL Consulting Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.08 crore, down 60.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISL Consulting are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.08 crore in March 2023 down 60.09% from Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2023 down 2.39% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2023 down 65.93% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.
ISL Consulting shares closed at 24.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.35% returns over the last 6 months and 48.15% over the last 12 months.
|ISL Consulting
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.08
|3.59
|7.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.08
|3.59
|7.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.42
|1.70
|7.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.25
|1.66
|0.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.13
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.04
|0.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.79
|0.04
|-1.05
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.01
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.53
|0.05
|-0.93
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.53
|0.05
|-0.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.53
|0.05
|-0.94
|Tax
|-0.01
|--
|0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.52
|0.05
|-1.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.52
|0.05
|-1.48
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|0.02
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|0.02
|-0.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|0.02
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|0.02
|-0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited