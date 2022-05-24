ISL Consulting Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.72 crore, up 207.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.72 crore in March 2022 up 207.93% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2022 up 33.71% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022 up 14.95% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.

ISL Consulting shares closed at 16.15 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.19% returns over the last 6 months and 36.75% over the last 12 months.