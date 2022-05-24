 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ISL Consulting Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.72 crore, up 207.93% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISL Consulting are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.72 crore in March 2022 up 207.93% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2022 up 33.71% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022 up 14.95% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.

ISL Consulting shares closed at 16.15 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.19% returns over the last 6 months and 36.75% over the last 12 months.

ISL Consulting
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.72 9.06 2.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.72 9.06 2.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.56 7.94 2.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.71 -1.14 0.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.07 0.09
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.40 0.03 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.05 2.14 -1.07
Other Income 0.12 0.02 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.93 2.16 -1.07
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.94 2.16 -1.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.94 2.16 -1.08
Tax 0.54 -- 1.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.48 2.16 -2.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.48 2.16 -2.24
Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 12.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.62 0.90 -0.93
Diluted EPS -0.62 0.90 -0.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.62 0.90 -0.93
Diluted EPS -0.62 0.90 -0.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 05:04 pm
