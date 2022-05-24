ISL Consulting Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.72 crore, up 207.93% Y-o-Y
May 24, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISL Consulting are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.72 crore in March 2022 up 207.93% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2022 up 33.71% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022 up 14.95% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.
ISL Consulting shares closed at 16.15 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.19% returns over the last 6 months and 36.75% over the last 12 months.
|ISL Consulting
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.72
|9.06
|2.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.72
|9.06
|2.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.56
|7.94
|2.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.71
|-1.14
|0.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.07
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.40
|0.03
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.05
|2.14
|-1.07
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.93
|2.16
|-1.07
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.94
|2.16
|-1.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.94
|2.16
|-1.08
|Tax
|0.54
|--
|1.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.48
|2.16
|-2.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.48
|2.16
|-2.24
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|0.90
|-0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|0.90
|-0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|0.90
|-0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|0.90
|-0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
