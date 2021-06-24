ISL Consulting Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore, down 44.99% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISL Consulting are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore in March 2021 down 44.99% from Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2021 down 336.7% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021 down 181.68% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2020.
ISL Consulting shares closed at 11.00 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 6.80% returns over the last 6 months and -27.20% over the last 12 months.
|ISL Consulting
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.51
|2.99
|4.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.51
|2.99
|4.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.87
|2.67
|3.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.53
|-0.31
|-0.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.07
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.19
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.07
|0.36
|1.27
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.07
|0.36
|1.31
|Interest
|0.01
|--
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.08
|0.36
|0.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.08
|0.36
|0.94
|Tax
|1.15
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.24
|0.36
|0.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.24
|0.36
|0.94
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|0.15
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|0.15
|0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|0.15
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|0.15
|0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited