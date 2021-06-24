ISL Consulting Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore, down 44.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore in March 2021 down 44.99% from Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2021 down 336.7% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021 down 181.68% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2020.

ISL Consulting shares closed at 11.00 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 6.80% returns over the last 6 months and -27.20% over the last 12 months.