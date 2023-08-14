ISL Consulting Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, down 84.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in June 2023 down 84.32% from Rs. 7.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2023 up 297.79% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2023 up 313.43% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

ISL Consulting EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2022.

ISL Consulting shares closed at 25.38 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.16% returns over the last 6 months and 38.69% over the last 12 months.