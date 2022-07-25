ISL Consulting Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.80 crore, up 214.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.80 crore in June 2022 up 214.02% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022 down 158.53% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022 down 156.3% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2021.

ISL Consulting shares closed at 16.00 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)