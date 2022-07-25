ISL Consulting Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.80 crore, up 214.02% Y-o-Y
July 25, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISL Consulting are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.80 crore in June 2022 up 214.02% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022 down 158.53% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022 down 156.3% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2021.
ISL Consulting shares closed at 16.00 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)
|ISL Consulting
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.80
|7.72
|2.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.80
|7.72
|2.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.78
|7.56
|5.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.50
|0.71
|-3.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.09
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.40
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-1.05
|1.19
|Other Income
|--
|0.12
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-0.93
|1.19
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-0.94
|1.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.69
|-0.94
|1.18
|Tax
|--
|0.54
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.69
|-1.48
|1.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.69
|-1.48
|1.18
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.62
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.62
|0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.62
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.62
|0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited