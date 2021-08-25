ISL Consulting Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore, down 57.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore in June 2021 down 57.37% from Rs. 5.83 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2021 down 47.43% from Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2021 down 47.11% from Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2020.

ISL Consulting EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.94 in June 2020.

ISL Consulting shares closed at 13.96 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 16.33% returns over the last 12 months.