ISL Consulting Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore, down 60.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore in December 2022 down 60.41% from Rs. 9.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 97.85% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 96.79% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.