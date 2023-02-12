English
    ISL Consulting Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore, down 60.41% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISL Consulting are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore in December 2022 down 60.41% from Rs. 9.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 97.85% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 96.79% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.

    ISL Consulting
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.592.809.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.592.809.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.703.837.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.66-2.31-1.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.050.07
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.040.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.041.162.14
    Other Income0.010.000.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.051.162.16
    Interest0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.051.162.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.051.162.16
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.051.162.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.051.162.16
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.480.90
    Diluted EPS0.020.480.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.480.90
    Diluted EPS0.020.480.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited