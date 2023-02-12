ISL Consulting Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore, down 60.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore in December 2022 down 60.41% from Rs. 9.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 97.85% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 96.79% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.

ISL Consulting EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2021.

ISL Consulting shares closed at 28.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 55.56% returns over the last 6 months and 33.97% over the last 12 months.