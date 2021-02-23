ISL Consulting Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore, down 76.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore in December 2020 down 76.23% from Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2020 down 85.66% from Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2020 down 85.77% from Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2019.

ISL Consulting EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.05 in December 2019.

ISL Consulting shares closed at 10.20 on February 18, 2021 (BSE)