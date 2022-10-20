 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ISL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 316.61 crore, up 5.88% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:25 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IIFL Securities Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 316.61 crore in September 2022 up 5.88% from Rs. 299.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.67 crore in September 2022 down 22.74% from Rs. 72.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.07 crore in September 2022 down 21.79% from Rs. 142.01 crore in September 2021.

ISL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.34 in September 2021.

ISL shares closed at 70.10 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.94% returns over the last 6 months and -33.55% over the last 12 months.

IIFL Securities Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 316.61 291.55 299.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 316.61 291.55 299.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 88.46 86.99 75.57
Depreciation 16.68 16.47 15.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 60.22 55.94 51.55
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.65 55.33 49.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.60 76.82 107.55
Other Income 6.79 3.25 19.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.39 80.07 126.89
Interest 19.06 18.68 30.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 75.33 61.39 96.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 75.33 61.39 96.49
Tax 19.86 18.00 24.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 55.47 43.39 72.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.47 43.39 72.00
Minority Interest 0.20 0.23 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 55.67 43.62 72.06
Equity Share Capital 60.83 60.81 60.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.83 1.44 2.34
Diluted EPS 1.81 1.42 2.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.82 1.44 2.34
Diluted EPS 1.81 1.42 2.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
