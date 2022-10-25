English
    ISL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 316.61 crore, up 5.88% Y-o-Y

    October 25, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IIFL Securities Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 316.61 crore in September 2022 up 5.88% from Rs. 299.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.67 crore in September 2022 down 22.74% from Rs. 72.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.07 crore in September 2022 down 21.79% from Rs. 142.01 crore in September 2021.

    ISL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.34 in September 2021.

    ISL shares closed at 67.70 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.00% returns over the last 6 months and -30.28% over the last 12 months.

    IIFL Securities Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations316.61291.55299.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations316.61291.55299.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost88.4686.9975.57
    Depreciation16.6816.4715.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses60.2255.9451.55
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.6555.3349.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.6076.82107.55
    Other Income6.793.2519.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.3980.07126.89
    Interest19.0618.6830.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax75.3361.3996.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax75.3361.3996.49
    Tax19.8618.0024.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.4743.3972.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.4743.3972.00
    Minority Interest0.200.230.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates55.6743.6272.06
    Equity Share Capital60.8360.8160.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.831.442.34
    Diluted EPS1.811.422.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.821.442.34
    Diluted EPS1.811.422.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #IIFL Securities Limited #ISL #Results
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 11:44 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.