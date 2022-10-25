ISL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 316.61 crore, up 5.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 316.61 crore in September 2022 up 5.88% from Rs. 299.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.67 crore in September 2022 down 22.74% from Rs. 72.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.07 crore in September 2022 down 21.79% from Rs. 142.01 crore in September 2021.

ISL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.34 in September 2021.

ISL shares closed at 67.70 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.00% returns over the last 6 months and -30.28% over the last 12 months.