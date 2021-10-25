ISL Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 299.02 crore, up 48.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 299.02 crore in September 2021 up 48.1% from Rs. 201.90 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.06 crore in September 2021 up 41.49% from Rs. 50.93 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.01 crore in September 2021 up 49.45% from Rs. 95.02 crore in September 2020.

ISL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.59 in September 2020.

ISL shares closed at 102.00 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)