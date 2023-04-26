ISL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 401.90 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 401.90 crore in March 2023 up 15.9% from Rs. 346.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.34 crore in March 2023 up 9.35% from Rs. 78.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.06 crore in March 2023 up 10.3% from Rs. 140.58 crore in March 2022.