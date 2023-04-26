 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ISL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 401.90 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IIFL Securities Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 401.90 crore in March 2023 up 15.9% from Rs. 346.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.34 crore in March 2023 up 9.35% from Rs. 78.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.06 crore in March 2023 up 10.3% from Rs. 140.58 crore in March 2022.

IIFL Securities Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 401.90 342.02 346.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 401.90 342.02 346.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 92.34 90.34 96.68
Depreciation 16.52 17.16 16.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 71.51 67.45 64.73
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 86.29 68.61 60.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.25 98.46 108.55
Other Income 3.29 4.97 15.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 138.54 103.43 123.83
Interest 19.44 18.38 18.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 119.11 85.05 105.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 119.11 85.05 105.47
Tax 32.71 20.49 26.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 86.40 64.56 78.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 86.40 64.56 78.88
Minority Interest -0.06 -0.03 0.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 86.34 64.53 78.95
Equity Share Capital 61.11 60.97 60.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.84 2.12 2.60
Diluted EPS 2.81 2.10 2.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.84 2.12 2.60
Diluted EPS 2.81 2.10 2.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited