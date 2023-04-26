ISL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 401.90 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 401.90 crore in March 2023 up 15.9% from Rs. 346.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.34 crore in March 2023 up 9.35% from Rs. 78.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.06 crore in March 2023 up 10.3% from Rs. 140.58 crore in March 2022.

ISL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.60 in March 2022.

ISL shares closed at 59.26 on April 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.53% returns over the last 6 months and -37.92% over the last 12 months.