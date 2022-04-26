 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ISL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 346.77 crore, up 45.63% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 07:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IIFL Securities Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 346.77 crore in March 2022 up 45.63% from Rs. 238.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.95 crore in March 2022 up 2.11% from Rs. 77.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.58 crore in March 2022 up 20.71% from Rs. 116.46 crore in March 2021.

ISL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.44 in March 2021.

ISL shares closed at 95.35 on April 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.17% returns over the last 6 months and 94.00% over the last 12 months.

IIFL Securities Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 346.77 335.91 238.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 346.77 335.91 238.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 96.68 85.50 63.29
Depreciation 16.75 16.43 11.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 64.73 57.86 41.90
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.06 55.40 34.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 108.55 120.72 86.99
Other Income 15.28 32.04 18.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.83 152.76 105.06
Interest 18.36 39.41 13.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 105.47 113.34 91.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 105.47 113.34 91.48
Tax 26.59 27.34 14.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 78.88 86.00 77.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 78.88 86.00 77.21
Minority Interest 0.07 0.13 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.07 0.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 78.95 86.20 77.32
Equity Share Capital 60.79 60.71 60.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.60 2.84 2.44
Diluted EPS 2.56 2.79 2.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.60 2.84 2.44
Diluted EPS 2.56 2.79 2.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 26, 2022 07:44 pm
