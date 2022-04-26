ISL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 346.77 crore, up 45.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 346.77 crore in March 2022 up 45.63% from Rs. 238.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.95 crore in March 2022 up 2.11% from Rs. 77.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.58 crore in March 2022 up 20.71% from Rs. 116.46 crore in March 2021.

ISL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.44 in March 2021.

ISL shares closed at 95.35 on April 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.17% returns over the last 6 months and 94.00% over the last 12 months.