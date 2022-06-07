English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ISL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 346.77 crore, up 45.63% Y-o-Y

    June 07, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IIFL Securities Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 346.77 crore in March 2022 up 45.63% from Rs. 238.12 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.95 crore in March 2022 up 2.11% from Rs. 77.32 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.58 crore in March 2022 up 20.71% from Rs. 116.46 crore in March 2021.

    ISL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.44 in March 2021.

    Close

    ISL shares closed at 79.35 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.62% returns over the last 6 months and 4.20% over the last 12 months.

    IIFL Securities Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations346.77335.91238.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations346.77335.91238.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost96.6885.5063.29
    Depreciation16.7516.4311.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses64.7357.8641.90
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.0655.4034.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.55120.7286.99
    Other Income15.2832.0418.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.83152.76105.06
    Interest18.3639.4113.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax105.47113.3491.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax105.47113.3491.48
    Tax26.5927.3414.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities78.8886.0077.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period78.8886.0077.21
    Minority Interest0.070.130.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.070.10
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates78.9586.2077.32
    Equity Share Capital60.7960.7160.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.602.842.44
    Diluted EPS2.562.792.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.602.842.44
    Diluted EPS2.562.792.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #IIFL Securities Limited #ISL #Results
    first published: Jun 7, 2022 10:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.