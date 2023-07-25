ISL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 409.08 crore, up 40.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 409.08 crore in June 2023 up 40.31% from Rs. 291.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.73 crore in June 2023 up 71.33% from Rs. 43.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.78 crore in June 2023 up 44.79% from Rs. 96.54 crore in June 2022.

ISL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.44 in June 2022.

ISL shares closed at 65.10 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.44% returns over the last 6 months and -11.00% over the last 12 months.