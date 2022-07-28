ISL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 291.55 crore, up 16.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 291.55 crore in June 2022 up 16.33% from Rs. 250.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.62 crore in June 2022 down 36.64% from Rs. 68.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.54 crore in June 2022 down 16.18% from Rs. 115.18 crore in June 2021.

ISL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.20 in June 2021.

ISL shares closed at 72.20 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.30% returns over the last 6 months and -31.53% over the last 12 months.