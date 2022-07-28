 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ISL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 291.55 crore, up 16.33% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IIFL Securities Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 291.55 crore in June 2022 up 16.33% from Rs. 250.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.62 crore in June 2022 down 36.64% from Rs. 68.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.54 crore in June 2022 down 16.18% from Rs. 115.18 crore in June 2021.

ISL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.20 in June 2021.

ISL shares closed at 72.20 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.30% returns over the last 6 months and -31.53% over the last 12 months.

IIFL Securities Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 291.55 346.77 250.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 291.55 346.77 250.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 86.99 96.68 66.30
Depreciation 16.47 16.75 15.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 55.94 64.73 40.91
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.33 60.06 45.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.82 108.55 82.59
Other Income 3.25 15.28 17.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.07 123.83 100.02
Interest 18.68 18.36 13.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 61.39 105.47 86.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 61.39 105.47 86.65
Tax 18.00 26.59 17.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.39 78.88 68.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.39 78.88 68.81
Minority Interest 0.23 0.07 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 43.62 78.95 68.84
Equity Share Capital 60.81 60.79 60.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.44 2.60 2.20
Diluted EPS 1.42 2.56 2.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.44 2.60 2.20
Diluted EPS 1.42 2.56 2.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
