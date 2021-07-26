ISL Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 250.62 crore, up 67.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 250.62 crore in June 2021 up 67.34% from Rs. 149.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.84 crore in June 2021 up 65.89% from Rs. 41.50 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.18 crore in June 2021 up 46.43% from Rs. 78.66 crore in June 2020.

ISL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.30 in June 2020.

ISL shares closed at 113.35 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)