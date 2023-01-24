 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ISL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 342.02 crore, up 1.82% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IIFL Securities Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 342.02 crore in December 2022 up 1.82% from Rs. 335.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.53 crore in December 2022 down 25.14% from Rs. 86.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.59 crore in December 2022 down 28.73% from Rs. 169.19 crore in December 2021.

IIFL Securities Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 342.02 316.61 335.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 342.02 316.61 335.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 90.34 88.46 85.50
Depreciation 17.16 16.68 16.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 67.45 60.22 57.86
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 68.61 63.65 55.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.46 87.60 120.72
Other Income 4.97 6.79 32.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.43 94.39 152.76
Interest 18.38 19.06 39.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.05 75.33 113.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 85.05 75.33 113.34
Tax 20.49 19.86 27.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.56 55.47 86.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.56 55.47 86.00
Minority Interest -0.03 0.20 0.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 64.53 55.67 86.20
Equity Share Capital 60.97 60.83 60.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.12 1.83 2.84
Diluted EPS 2.10 1.81 2.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.12 1.82 2.84
Diluted EPS 2.10 1.81 2.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
