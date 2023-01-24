ISL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 342.02 crore, up 1.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 342.02 crore in December 2022 up 1.82% from Rs. 335.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.53 crore in December 2022 down 25.14% from Rs. 86.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.59 crore in December 2022 down 28.73% from Rs. 169.19 crore in December 2021.