English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: LIVE: Closing Bell
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ISL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 342.02 crore, up 1.82% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IIFL Securities Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 342.02 crore in December 2022 up 1.82% from Rs. 335.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.53 crore in December 2022 down 25.14% from Rs. 86.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.59 crore in December 2022 down 28.73% from Rs. 169.19 crore in December 2021.

    IIFL Securities Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations342.02316.61335.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations342.02316.61335.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost90.3488.4685.50
    Depreciation17.1616.6816.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses67.4560.2257.86
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses68.6163.6555.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.4687.60120.72
    Other Income4.976.7932.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.4394.39152.76
    Interest18.3819.0639.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax85.0575.33113.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax85.0575.33113.34
    Tax20.4919.8627.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities64.5655.4786.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period64.5655.4786.00
    Minority Interest-0.030.200.13
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates64.5355.6786.20
    Equity Share Capital60.9760.8360.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.121.832.84
    Diluted EPS2.101.812.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.121.822.84
    Diluted EPS2.101.812.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited