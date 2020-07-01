Ishita Drugs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore, up 13.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore in March 2020 up 13.92% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020 up 53.79% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2020 up 27.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2019.

Ishita Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2019.

Ishita Drugs shares closed at 17.94 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 51.26% returns over the last 6 months and -4.57% over the last 12 months.