Ishita Drugs Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore, up 23.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore in March 2019 up 23.18% from Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019 up 30.42% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2019 down 8.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2018.

Ishita Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2018.

Ishita Drugs shares closed at 16.90 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)