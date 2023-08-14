Ishita Drugs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.09 crore, down 7.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.09 crore in June 2023 down 7.97% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 17.4% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 down 4% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

Ishita Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2022.

Ishita Drugs shares closed at 68.01 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.32% returns over the last 6 months and 38.80% over the last 12 months.