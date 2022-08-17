Ishita Drugs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore, up 16.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore in June 2022 up 16.07% from Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 22.11% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022 up 13.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

Ishita Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in June 2021.

Ishita Drugs shares closed at 44.50 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.85% returns over the last 6 months and 10.42% over the last 12 months.