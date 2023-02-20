Ishita Drugs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore, down 24.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore in December 2022 down 24.81% from Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 25.71% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 30.77% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.