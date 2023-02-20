Ishita Drugs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore, down 24.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore in December 2022 down 24.81% from Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 25.71% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 30.77% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Ishita Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2021.

Ishita Drugs shares closed at 51.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.87% returns over the last 6 months and 19.86% over the last 12 months.