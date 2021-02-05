Ishita Drugs Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.83 crore, down 3.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.83 crore in December 2020 down 3.89% from Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 up 10.93% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020 up 9.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

Ishita Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2019.

Ishita Drugs shares closed at 30.80 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 65.59% returns over the last 6 months and 94.94% over the last 12 months.