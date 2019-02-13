Ishita Drugs Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.32 crore, up 103.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.32 crore in December 2018 up 103.16% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 up 27.82% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2018 up 41.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.

Ishita Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2017.

Ishita Drugs shares closed at 19.20 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 10.03% returns over the last 6 months and -10.70% over the last 12 months.