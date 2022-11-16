Ishan Dyes Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.55 crore, down 13.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.55 crore in September 2022 down 13.64% from Rs. 18.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 100.6% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2022 down 79.65% from Rs. 5.21 crore in September 2021.

Ishan Dyes shares closed at 61.70 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.25% returns over the last 6 months and -44.14% over the last 12 months.