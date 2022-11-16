Ishan Dyes Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.55 crore, down 13.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ishan Dyes and Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.55 crore in September 2022 down 13.64% from Rs. 18.01 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 100.6% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2022 down 79.65% from Rs. 5.21 crore in September 2021.
Ishan Dyes shares closed at 61.70 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.25% returns over the last 6 months and -44.14% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.55
|24.60
|18.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.55
|24.60
|18.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.42
|23.08
|15.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.54
|-6.58
|-9.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|3.42
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.60
|1.77
|1.64
|Depreciation
|0.68
|0.68
|0.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.28
|2.74
|5.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|-0.50
|4.03
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.40
|0.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|-0.10
|4.66
|Interest
|0.29
|0.23
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.10
|-0.32
|4.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.10
|-0.32
|4.26
|Tax
|0.11
|0.06
|1.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|-0.39
|3.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|-0.39
|3.19
|Equity Share Capital
|18.47
|18.47
|15.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.21
|2.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.20
|2.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.21
|2.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.20
|2.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited