Ishan Dyes Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.55 crore, down 13.64% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ishan Dyes and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.55 crore in September 2022 down 13.64% from Rs. 18.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 100.6% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2022 down 79.65% from Rs. 5.21 crore in September 2021.

Ishan Dyes shares closed at 61.70 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.25% returns over the last 6 months and -44.14% over the last 12 months.

Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.55 24.60 18.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.55 24.60 18.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.42 23.08 15.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.54 -6.58 -9.34
Power & Fuel -- 3.42 --
Employees Cost 1.60 1.77 1.64
Depreciation 0.68 0.68 0.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.28 2.74 5.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 -0.50 4.03
Other Income 0.35 0.40 0.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.38 -0.10 4.66
Interest 0.29 0.23 0.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.10 -0.32 4.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.10 -0.32 4.26
Tax 0.11 0.06 1.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 -0.39 3.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 -0.39 3.19
Equity Share Capital 18.47 18.47 15.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.21 2.00
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.20 2.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.21 2.00
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.20 2.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:22 am