    Ishan Dyes Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.55 crore, down 13.64% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ishan Dyes and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.55 crore in September 2022 down 13.64% from Rs. 18.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 100.6% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2022 down 79.65% from Rs. 5.21 crore in September 2021.

    Ishan Dyes shares closed at 61.70 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.25% returns over the last 6 months and -44.14% over the last 12 months.

    Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.5524.6018.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.5524.6018.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.4223.0815.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.54-6.58-9.34
    Power & Fuel--3.42--
    Employees Cost1.601.771.64
    Depreciation0.680.680.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.282.745.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.03-0.504.03
    Other Income0.350.400.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.38-0.104.66
    Interest0.290.230.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.10-0.324.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.10-0.324.26
    Tax0.110.061.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.02-0.393.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.02-0.393.19
    Equity Share Capital18.4718.4715.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.212.00
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.202.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.212.00
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.202.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Ishan Dyes #Ishan Dyes and Chemicals #Results
