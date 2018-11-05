Ishan Dyes Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 22.16 crore, up 5.29% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 22.16 crore in September 2018 up 5.29% from Rs. 21.04 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2018 up 211.37% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.10 crore in September 2018 up 146.99% from Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2017.

Ishan Dyes EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.79 in September 2017.

Ishan Dyes shares closed at 53.50 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given 17.45% returns over the last 6 months and 5.21% over the last 12 months.