    Ishan Dyes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.26 crore, down 56.43% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ishan Dyes and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.26 crore in March 2023 down 56.43% from Rs. 32.72 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2023 down 149.12% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2023 down 937.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

    Ishan Dyes shares closed at 62.84 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.19% returns over the last 6 months and -41.81% over the last 12 months.

    Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.2610.3032.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.2610.3032.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.531.9220.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.880.244.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.991.473.19
    Depreciation0.700.680.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.873.445.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.722.56-1.51
    Other Income0.530.730.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.193.29-0.83
    Interest0.550.550.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.742.74-1.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.742.74-1.36
    Tax-0.730.53-0.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.012.21-1.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.012.21-1.21
    Equity Share Capital20.9718.4716.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.571.20-0.71
    Diluted EPS-1.571.18-0.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.571.20-0.71
    Diluted EPS-1.571.18-0.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Ishan Dyes #Ishan Dyes and Chemicals #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 10:00 am