Ishan Dyes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.26 crore, down 56.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ishan Dyes and Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.26 crore in March 2023 down 56.43% from Rs. 32.72 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2023 down 149.12% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2023 down 937.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.
Ishan Dyes shares closed at 62.84 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.19% returns over the last 6 months and -41.81% over the last 12 months.
|Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.26
|10.30
|32.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.26
|10.30
|32.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.53
|1.92
|20.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.88
|0.24
|4.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.99
|1.47
|3.19
|Depreciation
|0.70
|0.68
|0.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.87
|3.44
|5.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.72
|2.56
|-1.51
|Other Income
|0.53
|0.73
|0.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.19
|3.29
|-0.83
|Interest
|0.55
|0.55
|0.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.74
|2.74
|-1.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.74
|2.74
|-1.36
|Tax
|-0.73
|0.53
|-0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.01
|2.21
|-1.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.01
|2.21
|-1.21
|Equity Share Capital
|20.97
|18.47
|16.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.57
|1.20
|-0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-1.57
|1.18
|-0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.57
|1.20
|-0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-1.57
|1.18
|-0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited