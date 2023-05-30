Ishan Dyes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.26 crore, down 56.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.26 crore in March 2023 down 56.43% from Rs. 32.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2023 down 149.12% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2023 down 937.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

Ishan Dyes shares closed at 62.84 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.19% returns over the last 6 months and -41.81% over the last 12 months.