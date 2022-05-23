 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ishan Dyes Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.72 crore, up 18.81% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ishan Dyes and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.72 crore in March 2022 up 18.81% from Rs. 27.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022 down 134.62% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 104.22% from Rs. 5.69 crore in March 2021.

Ishan Dyes shares closed at 123.00 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.68% returns over the last 6 months and 104.66% over the last 12 months.

Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32.72 15.16 27.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 32.72 15.16 27.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.20 0.89 15.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.55 3.88 -1.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.19 1.49 3.34
Depreciation 0.59 0.55 0.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.69 2.05 6.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.51 6.30 4.58
Other Income 0.68 0.70 0.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.83 6.99 5.18
Interest 0.53 0.25 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.36 6.74 4.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.36 6.74 4.79
Tax -0.16 1.70 1.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.21 5.04 3.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.21 5.04 3.49
Equity Share Capital 16.97 15.97 15.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.71 3.16 2.14
Diluted EPS -0.63 2.79 2.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.71 3.16 2.14
Diluted EPS -0.63 2.79 2.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Ishan Dyes #Ishan Dyes and Chemicals #Results
first published: May 23, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.