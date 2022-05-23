Ishan Dyes Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.72 crore, up 18.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.72 crore in March 2022 up 18.81% from Rs. 27.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022 down 134.62% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 104.22% from Rs. 5.69 crore in March 2021.

Ishan Dyes shares closed at 123.00 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.68% returns over the last 6 months and 104.66% over the last 12 months.