Ishan Dyes Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.72 crore, up 18.81% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ishan Dyes and Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.72 crore in March 2022 up 18.81% from Rs. 27.54 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022 down 134.62% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 104.22% from Rs. 5.69 crore in March 2021.
Ishan Dyes shares closed at 123.00 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.68% returns over the last 6 months and 104.66% over the last 12 months.
|Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.72
|15.16
|27.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.72
|15.16
|27.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.20
|0.89
|15.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.55
|3.88
|-1.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.19
|1.49
|3.34
|Depreciation
|0.59
|0.55
|0.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.69
|2.05
|6.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.51
|6.30
|4.58
|Other Income
|0.68
|0.70
|0.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|6.99
|5.18
|Interest
|0.53
|0.25
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.36
|6.74
|4.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.36
|6.74
|4.79
|Tax
|-0.16
|1.70
|1.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.21
|5.04
|3.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.21
|5.04
|3.49
|Equity Share Capital
|16.97
|15.97
|15.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|3.16
|2.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|2.79
|2.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|3.16
|2.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|2.79
|2.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
